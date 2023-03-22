AP govt. govt. employees can now purchase Jagananna Smart Township plots at anywhere

The Andhra Pradesh government has made it possible for the government employees to purchase a plot anywhere in the Jagananna Smart Township projects. Anyone working anywhere in the state can take a plot wherever they want. Earlier it was possible to buy only in Jagananna Smart Townships located in the area where the employees were working. According to the appeals of the employees, the Department of Municipal Administration and Urban Development has relaxed these rules and issued GO No. 38.



With this new GO, the plot can be selected anywhere in the state. The state government has developed Jagananna Smart Townships in 22 cities and towns of the state with all permissions and plans. These are made available at less than the market price. It has made it possible for people as well as government employees to buy.



10 plots have been reserved for government employees in all layouts and 20 percent rebate facility has also been provided. Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Department Y. Srilakshmi issued orders on Tuesday with the new rules. With this, employees working in various departments in the state can book a plot anywhere in the 22 smart township projects to fulfill their dream of owning a home. Layouts details https://migapdtcp. ap. gov. in/ can be found on the website.





