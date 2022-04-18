AP govt. hikes Vaidhya Vidhaan Parshad Civil assistant surgeons salary

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government has given good news to government doctors working in the state of Andhra Pradesh raising salary of the doctors to Rs. 32,000. The state government on Monday announced that it is increasing the salaries of Vaidhya Vidhaan Parishad civil assistant surgeons in AP to this extent. The current salary will be increased to Rs. 85,000 from Rs. 53,000. The government on Monday issued orders to this effect.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Medicine and Health has recently issued an increase in the basic salary of specialist doctors working in tribal areas by an additional 50 per cent. There are district hospitals in Parvathipuram and Paderu and social and regional hospitals elsewhere. In order to encourage those who work in these areas, the salary of orthopedics, gynecology, pediatrics, anesthesiologists and other specialist doctors has been increased by an additional 50 per cent on basic and an additional 30 per cent on basic for civilian assistant surgeons, general and dental doctors. Recently, the Jagan government announced a huge increase in the salaries of assistant surgeons.

It is learned that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has been laying a foundation for the medical and educational sectors in the state by providing state-of-the-art facilities in schools and hospitals through Nadu-Nedu. Also, a decision was recently taken in the cabinet banning government doctors from doing private medicine. Recently, the government revealed that it is massively increasing the salaries of doctors to give them more financial security.