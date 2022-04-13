AP govt. issues order over naming Sangam Barrage after Mekapati Goutham Reddy

The Telugu Ganga Chief Engineer has issued a special GO naming the Sangam Barrage in the Atmakur constituency after the late Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy who died on February 21 this year. A close confidante of state chief minister YS Jagan mohan Reddy, Gautam Reddy had sought the completion of the Sangam barrage and the chief minister had named the barrage after his name as announced in the assembly. The engineering department officials issued a special GO 13 on Tuesday naming it as 'Mekapati Goutham Reddy Sangam Barrage' to this extent.



In 2008, then Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy initiated the construction of a barrage at Sangam to divert the water that is going wasted from Somasila reservoir. About 50 percent of the work was completed by 2014. Barrage works slowed down during the TDP regime. The project works expedited with the YSRCP coming to power. He was particularly keen on the presence of Sangam Barrage in the constituency represented by Minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy.

It is learned that 95 percent of Sangam Barrage works are completed and the remaining works will also be completed soon. On the other hand, the chief minister will soon inaugurate the project.