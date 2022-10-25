AP govt. issues orders over establishing Chintoor revenue division

The government of Andhra Pradesh headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued an order establishing a new Chintoor Revenue Division in Alluri Sitaramaraju district. Government has formed Chintoor revenue division along with Atipaka, Chintur, Koonavaram and Vara Ramachandrapuram mandals.

Recently CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy went to Chintoor to visit the flood victims. Against this backdrop, the people there brought to the attention of the CM the necessity of setting up a Revenue division.

In response, the CM promised to set up a revenue division center in Chintoor. Recently, the government has issued an order to establish a new revenue division fulfilling that promise.