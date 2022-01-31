AP govt. issues ordinance on increasing retirement age for employees, the governor approves

The Andhra Pradesh government has issued an ordinance increasing the retirement age of state government employees from 60 to 62 years. The decision will come into effect from January 1, 2022. AP Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan on Monday signed the file on the ordinance of raising the retirement age of employees.

It is learned that the cabinet has recently decided to raise the retirement age to 62 years. It was decided by the Cabinet and sent to the Governor.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government is going forward to pay the salaries to the employees according to the new PRC despite the employee unions have been protesting raising their concerns on the PRC. The ministers committee set up for the discussion with employees on Monday cleared the air that the salaries will be paid through the new PRC.

On the other hand, the AP government has issued memos to officials who had violated the government orders of preparing the salary bills according to the new PRC. A total of 27 memos were issued, including three DDs, 21 sub-treasury officers and two ATOs. The officials also issued memos to Treasury employees for negligence in preparing salary bills.