AP govt. likely to release notification for Village and ward secretariat jobs

The government of Andhra Pradesh which is already conducting many recruitment exams, is preparing to release another massive notification to fill up more than 14,000 vacant posts in the village and ward secretariats of the state. The Andhra Pradesh government is planning to conduct the written exams for the recruitment through online mode.

The officials sources revealed that the Jagan government will take a final decision on this within the next week. If all goes well. It is stated that the notification is likely to be released in February for a total of 14,523 vacant posts in the village and ward secretariats.



It is known that for the first time after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took charge as the CM, a record number of 1.34 lakh new government job notifications were released. In addition, steps were taken to recruit them in just four months. In the first phase between July and October 2019, the government has undertaken the recruitment process to fill the posts of village and ward secretariat.

However, the second round of notification was issued in January 2020 for the jobs that were left at that time, and even during the time of coronavirus, the exams were conducted in September of that year and the appointments were completed.



