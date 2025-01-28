AP Govt. regularizes suspension period of retired IPS AB Venkateswara Rao

In a significant development, the Andhra Pradesh government has issued key orders on Tuesday that bring good news for retired IPS officer AB Venkateshwar Rao. The government has officially regularized his suspension periods, which occurred twice during the tenure of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

AB Venkateshwar Rao, commonly referred to as ABV, faced a first suspension from February 2, 2020, to February 7, 2022. His second suspension took place from June 28, 2022, until May 30, 2024. The new orders affirm that both suspension periods were regularized, recognizing that he was performing his duties during that time.

As part of this regularization, the state government has also ordered the payment of full salary and allowances that ABV would have received had he not been suspended. This decision marks a notable turnaround in the treatment of the retired officer, who has been at the center of controversy in recent years.