AP govt releases Rs 400 cr for Stree Shakti scheme

The Andhra Pradesh government has approved the release of ₹400 crore in additional funding for the Stree Shakti scheme, which offers free travel for women on RTC buses throughout the state. Since its launch on August 15, the initiative has seen the government subsidising travel expenses to the RTC until October.

Special Chief Secretary of the Transport Department, Krishna Babu, has issued the orders for the allocation. The announcement has been welcomed by RTC employee unions and leaders of the workers' council, who expressed their gratitude to the Chief Minister for the timely release of funds.