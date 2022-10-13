AP govt. reserves 85 percent B-category seats in MBBS to state students

The government has given good news to the students who are seeking MBBS and BDS admissions process. It has revised the admission rules by reserving 85 percent of the B category seats for MBBS and BDS courses in private medical colleges for AP students. To this extent, Chief Secretary of Medical and Health Department Krishna Babu issued an order on Wednesday.



There are 11 government, 15 private and 2 minority medical colleges in the state. While there are 2,450 MBBS seats in private colleges and with addition of 100 seats in two private medical colleges at the rate of 50 per college. On the other hand, permission has been given for admissions in Sri Bology Medical College in Renigunta of Tirupati district where 150 MBBS seats will be available here. That means 2,700 MBBS seats will be available in private colleges this academic year. In this, 35 percent i.e. 945 seats are under B category. Till last year students of all states were eligible for these.

According to the latest amendment, 85 percent seats i.e. 804 seats in B category will be reserved exclusively for AP students. Only remaining 15 percent seats for other state students in open quota. Students of Andhra Pradesh state also have a chance in open quota.

So far there is no local reservation in the 35 per cent quota under 'B' category. As a result, students from other states would have more chances to get 'B' category MBBS seats. The recent decision of the government will greatly benefit state students.

YSR Health University on Wednesday issued a notification for accepting online applications for admissions for the academic year 2022-23 in convenor quota seats in MBBS and BDS courses. Candidates who have qualified in the National Eligibility Test (NEET) UG-2022. Applications are allowed from 10 am on Thursday to 6 pm on 20th of this month.

