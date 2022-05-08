AP govt. reshuffles IAS officers in the state, Jawahar Reddy relieved as TTD EO

The government of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday issued orders making changes in the posts of IAS officers in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has appointed KS Jawahar Reddy as Special Principal Secretary. Also, the government has released Jawahar Reddy as the EO of the Tirumala Tirupati Temple (TTD) and handed over full responsibilities of TTD EO to AEO Dharma Reddy as a full fledged EO.



The government has also appointed Satyanarayana as the MD of the Skills Development Corporation and Sharda Devi as the commissioner of the youth services department. Nagarani, who is currently the Commissioner of Youth Services, has been relieved. SERP CEO Imtiaz appointed as Minority Welfare Secretary and was given full additional responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the government recently transferred KS Jawahar Reddy, a former TTD EO, to the office of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy.