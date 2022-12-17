AP Govt spent Rs 85,000 cr on agriculture

Kadapa (YSR District): Agri Mission vice-chairman M V S Nagi Reddy said that the government has spent Rs 85,000 crore on agriculture for the benefit of farmers. Interacting with agriculture and allied department officials and members of farmers associations, he said that Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the entire the country providing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for banana, turmeric and tomato crops. Following initiatives of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Rayalaseema region has been transforming as horticulture hub, he pointed out and described Rythu Barosa Kendrems (RBK's) as boon for farmers and urged them to utilise them for their upliftment.

Responding to the pleas of farmers over providing insurance to banana crop, he said the issue was already brought to the notice of government. He said sprinklers and micro irrigation tools were provided to 786 farmers in 946 hectares.

Agriculture Advisor Tirupal Reddy said the marketing committees would play key role in the development of agriculture in the district. District Collector V Vijaya Ramaraju briefed on enrollment of e-crop related to 4,51,381 acres in 680 revenue villages against 735 in the district.