AP govt. takes decision on movie ticket prices, likely to issue GO soon

The Andhra Pradesh government has taken a key decision on movie ticket prices and a GO is likely to be issued by tonight or tomorrow on movie ticket prices. Over the last few days, there has been a war of words between movie celebrities and the AP government over movie ticket prices. Tollywood celebrities and distributors have expressed dissatisfaction over the decision taken by the AP government.

It is learned that along with megastar Chiranjeevi, superstars like Mahesh Babu Prabhas, SS Rajamouli and Posani had a meeting with AP CM Jagan. CM Jagan responded positively to the problems in the film industry and said that a GO on movie ticket rates will be issued soon.

Recently, during the release of Radheshyam, the producers appealed to the government and opined that they would be happy if the government issues GO before the release of the film. The government has recently said that the GO will be issued on movie ticket prices tonight or tomorrow. It remains to be seen whether the new GO will be good for the Tollywood industry through.