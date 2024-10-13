  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

AP govt. To Celebrate Valmiki Jayanti as State Festival, issues orders

AP govt. To Celebrate Valmiki Jayanti as State Festival, issues orders
x
Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh government has officially declared Valmiki Jayanti as a state festival, marking an important cultural recognition.

The Andhra Pradesh government has officially declared Valmiki Jayanti as a statefestival, marking an important cultural recognition. In an order issued recently, the government announced that the festival will be celebrated in all districts starting from the 17th of this month.

To commemorate this occasion, a grand state-level celebration is scheduled to take place in Anantapur. This initiative aims to honor the teachings and contributions of Saint Valmiki, the revered author of the epic Ramayana, and to promote social harmony and cultural heritage across the state.

Authorities encourage participation from citizens and emphasize the importance of recognizing this day in communities throughout Andhra Pradesh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick