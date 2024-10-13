Live
AP govt. To Celebrate Valmiki Jayanti as State Festival, issues orders
The Andhra Pradesh government has officially declared Valmiki Jayanti as a state festival, marking an important cultural recognition.
The Andhra Pradesh government has officially declared Valmiki Jayanti as a statefestival, marking an important cultural recognition. In an order issued recently, the government announced that the festival will be celebrated in all districts starting from the 17th of this month.
To commemorate this occasion, a grand state-level celebration is scheduled to take place in Anantapur. This initiative aims to honor the teachings and contributions of Saint Valmiki, the revered author of the epic Ramayana, and to promote social harmony and cultural heritage across the state.
Authorities encourage participation from citizens and emphasize the importance of recognizing this day in communities throughout Andhra Pradesh.
