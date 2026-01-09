Anand L Rai, Dhanush likely to team up for fourth time!

Filmmaker Anand L Rai, best known for weaving emotionally rich and unconventional love stories, is reportedly set to explore a new cinematic territory with an upcoming period action romance. According to strong buzz doing the rounds in Hindi film industry circles, the acclaimed director is planning this ambitious project after the success of Tere Ishq Mein.

What has particularly caught attention is the speculation surrounding the film’s leading man. Reports suggest that National Award-winning actor Dhanush is the frontrunner to headline the film, marking yet another collaboration between the actor-director duo. Anand L Rai and Dhanush share a creative history, having worked together on Raanjhanaa, Atrangi Re, and Tere Ishq Mein. While Raanjhanaa and Tere Ishq Mein turned out to be major successes and earned widespread appreciation, Atrangi Re failed to achieve similar commercial impact despite its ambitious premise. If the reports hold true, this new venture would see Anand L Rai stepping away from his usual contemporary romantic dramasand embracing a larger-than-life narrative set against a historical backdrop, blending romance with action. Industry insiders believe this shift could present Dhanush in a completely new avatar, tapping into his versatility as a performer.

However, it must be noted that no official announcement has been made by either the filmmaker or the actor regarding this project. On the work front, Dhanush has recently wrapped up shooting for his 54th film, tentatively titled D54, which is expected to hit theatres in February or March 2026.

For now, fans and film enthusiasts will have to wait for an official confirmation to know whether this much-discussed period action romance will indeed bring Anand L Rai and Dhanush together once again.