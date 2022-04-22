AP govt. to distribute House Site Pattas to poor in Visakhapatnam on April 28

Andhra Pradesh State Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh said that house site pattas will be distributed to 1.43 lakh women in Visakhapatnam on the 28th of this month. He said CM YS Jagan will hand over the pattas t people. Minister Jogi Ramesh conducted the review at the AP Housing Corporation office in Vijayawada on Thursday. Speaking on the occasion, he directed the collectors and housing department officials to work hard for the timely completion of the first phase of housing under the Housing Scheme.

He said there was no funding problem for the constructions and suggested officials to motivate the beneficiaries and speed up the construction of the house. The minister said that the construction of 24,000 houses was completed and directed the officials to complete another one lakh by May 15. He also asked them that progress should be reviewed every day and immediate action should be taken to address them if problems are encountered.

Ajay Jain, special general secretary, housing department said steps have been taken to complete construction work worth an average of Rs. 30 crore to Rs 40 crore per day. The review was attended by housing company MD Narayana Bharat Gupta, Special Secretary Rahul Pandey and others.