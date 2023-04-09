AP govt. to honour Village and ward Volunteers from April 14

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to honour the village and ward volunteers who work between the government and the people in the implementation of various welfare schemes regardless of caste, religion, class, region and party for the third year in row. This year, the authorities have made arrangements to honour a total of 2,33,719 volunteers who have worked as volunteers for at least a year and have not faced any complaints. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally inaugurate the volunteers' felicitation program on 14th of this month at Kovvur in East Godavari district.



After that, for about a month, various secretariat-wise programs will continue under the leadership of local MLAs. It is known that the volunteer system was introduced on August 15, 2019 within three months of CM YS Jagan's coming to power. To recognise the services of volunteers who work selflessly with just an honorarium, this honour program is organised on the occasion of Ugadi under the name 'Salute to Volunteers'.



For the financial year 2020-21, the volunteers' felicitation program was organized on April 14, 2021. These programs started from April 7 of the year. During Ugadi this year, as the MLC election code is in force in the state, the government will organise a volunteer felicitation program from the 14th of this month.