AP govt. to resume Anna Canteens from August 15

The people of Andhra Pradesh have received good news from the government regarding the reopening of Anna Canteens. It has been announced that the government is aiming to reopen the canteens next month, with a possible special opening on Independence Day, August 15th for the benefit of the poor. Although the official announcement is yet to be made, preparations are in full swing.

The AP government has set a target of reopening 183 canteens in the first phase, with plans already in place for their refurbishment. The buildings that housed the canteens during the previous TDP government are being prepared with all necessary facilities. Tenders have been called for and work is progressing swiftly. Repairs to the 183 canteens that were previously opened are currently underway, with a budget of Rs.20 crores allocated for this purpose.

In addition to the refurbishment of existing canteens, the government is focusing on modernizing the facilities by installing IoT devices. An amount of Rs.7 crores has been allocated for the development of software applications to enhance the functioning of the canteens. Furthermore, Rs.65 crore has been released for the construction of new buildings for 20 canteens and to clear old pending bills.