AP govt's Nepal evacuation Efforts

The Andhra Pradesh government’s real-time governance efforts to bring back stranded Telugus from Nepal, led by Minister Nara Lokesh, are showing results, with several groups safely returning to India and others on their way home. Initially, 22 people who travelled via bus from Hetauda, safely entered the Indian territory from Bihar. Moreover a special flight carrying 12 people from Simikot to Nepalganj Indian Border took off at 9 AM.

Status update on evacuation:

Hetauda: Twenty-two Telugus crossed into India last night via the Bihar border. They were brought by a specially arranged bus and are now safely in India.

Simikot: A special charter flight carrying 12 stranded Telugus took off for Nepalganj (India Border) at 9 AM. The operation was coordinated by TDP MP Sana Satish with local authorities. From Nepalganj, vehicles are in place to transport the group to Lucknow, from where they will fly to Hyderabad.

Pokhara: A special plane is scheduled to arrive at 9.30 AM and depart by 10 AM to Kathmandu with stranded Telugus.

Kathmandu: So far, 133 stranded individuals have reached the airport, while another 43 are expected shortly.

Delhi: An Indigo charter flight arranged by the AP government is set to take off from Delhi at 9.30 AM to aid the evacuation.

The Andhra Pradesh government on West activated its Real-Time Governance command centre in Amaravati and set up an emergency helpline at AP Bhavan, Delhi, to coordinate the entire rescue.

Ministers and officials have been reviewing the situation around the clock, ensuring stranded Telugu people are provided food, water, and timely updates, while also working in close coordination with the Union Civil Aviation Ministry for special flights.

In total, around 217 Telugus were stranded across 12 locations in Nepal, including Kathmandu, Hetauda, Pokhara, and Simikot. With chartered flights, road transport, and continuous monitoring, the state government is ensuring that all evacuees are brought back safely to Andhra Pradesh and reach their homes safely.