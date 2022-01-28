AP govt.to finalise the probation of grama Sachivalaya employees by June

Andhra Pradesh State Panchayati Raj and Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said the state government would take steps to finalise the probation of village and ward secretariat employees by the end of June. He said the government is taking steps to provide better services to the people through village and ward volunteers and village and ward secretariats.



A coordination committee meeting chaired by Minister Peddireddy on the system of village, ward volunteer, village and ward secretariats was held at the Secretariat on Thursday. Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas, Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Social Welfare Minister Vishwaroop, Power Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Minister Sidiri Appalaraju, Village and Ward Secretariats, Spandana Advisor Dhanunjayareddy and officials of the concerned departments were present.

Minister Peddireddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had been directed to fill the vacancies in the village and ward secretariats expeditiously. He ordered Village and ward secretariat staff to be available to the public daily from 3pm to 5pm. Ajay Jain, Special Principal Secretary, Village and Ward Secretariats, has been directed to take the respective departmental certificates regarding the performance of the staff working in the Village and Ward Secretariats.

At present, there are 11,162 secretariats in villages and 3,842 in towns with a total of 15,004 secretariats, said CS Ajay Jain, special secretary of the secretariat. He said 14,493 posts were vacant in village and ward secretariats and revealed that those vacancies will be filled soon on the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.