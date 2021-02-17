AP Gram Panchayat Elections 2021: 11.74 percent polling registered till 8.30 am

The polling for the third phase of panchayat elections across the state has begun on Wednesday and registered 11.74 per cent polling till 8.30 am. Voters have gathered at polling stations in large queues across the state and polling continued peacefully. After 50 years, the villagers went to the polling booths and cast their votes in old Muchumarri and New Muchumarri villages in Kurnool district.

Polling will continue till 1.30 pm in Maoist-affected areas and till 3.30 pm in other areas. In the respective gram panchayats, the counting of votes will take place within half an hour immediately after the completion of the polling process.

In the third phase, notifications were issued to hold elections in 3,221 gram panchayats, of which 579 sarpanch posts were unanimously concluded. The election process has stalled in Visakhapatnam district's Pedabayalu mandal, Ginnelakota, West Godavari district, Polavaram mandal, LND peta, Prakasam district, Kandukuru zone, Narrishettivari Palam gram panchayats as none of them have filed nominations. Elections for the remaining 2,639 sarpanch posts has begun on Wednesday.