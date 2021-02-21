AP Gram Panchayat Elections 2021: Fourth phase of polls end peacefully, counting begins

The Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat election process in Andhra Pradesh is over, which were held in four phases. The last phase of polling ended peacefully today except for sporadic incidents at some places. The counting process is already underway and the results will be out shortly followed by election of vice sarpanch. However, the ruling YSRCP has won the panchayat elections in three Panchayat so far. Meanwhile, about 78.90 per cent polling was recorded in the last phase of panchayat elections across the state.

Going by the districtwise polling percentage, Srikakulam district has recorded 78.81 per cent polling till 2.30 pm followed by 85.60 percent polling was recorded in Vizianagaram district, 84.07 percent in Visakhapatnam, 74.99 percent in East Godavari district and 79.03 percent in West Godavari district. 79.29 percent in Krishna, in Guntur district 76.74 percent, in Prakasam district 78.77 percent, in Nellore 73.22 percent, in Chittoor district 75.68 percent, in Kadapa district 80.68 percent, in Kurnool district 76.52 percent and in Anantapur district 82.26% polling was recorded.