AP gram panchayat elections 2021: Polling for third phase elections ends, counting begins

The third phase of the Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat elections ended peacefully on Wednesday. In all, polling is taking place for 2,639 sarpanch posts in the third phase. As many as 7,757 people are competing for seats in the third phase. Polling began at 6.30 am and ended at 3.30 pm at 26,851 polling stations in 160 mandals across the state. In the third phase, notifications were issued to hold elections in 3,321 gram panchayats, of which 579 sarpanches were elected unanimously. The counting of votes started within half an hour immediately after the completion of the polling process in the respective gram panchayats.

However, minor clashes have erupted in some areas. TDP leaders are worried that YSRCP leaders have committed irregularities in the Santipuram Mandal Math panchayat elections in the Kuppam constituency of the Chittoor district. They were prevented from noticing the distribution of mark printed slips along with voter slips. Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Visakhapatnam, East, and West Godavari district agencies. Police were alerted by the Maoists' call to boycott the elections. Three-tier security is deployed at the most problematic polling stations in the agencies.

The situation is serious with the leaders challenging in Chittoor while there is an atmosphere of tension in the Visakhapatnam agency with the call of the Maoists. Police have set up tight security following a call from the Maoists to boycott the panchayat elections. The same situation was seen in G. Madugula, Manchangiputtu, Pedabayalu mandals Rampachodavaram in East Godavari district, and Etapaka agency.

Police have monitored security with drone cameras to identify the movements of the Maoists. Officials have sent a message to the field officers to announce the winners after the polls close and to remain vigilant until the election process is over and decided to stay alert for a few more days. District SP Krishna Rao is monitoring the situation from time to time.