AP Handicrafts products to be displayed at IHGF expo Delhi to enhance its market

India's largest B2B platform Qalara known for selling handcrafts objects overseas, has partnered with Reliance to launch Indian art products into new international markets around the world. Wooden toys from Etikoppaka and crochet lace dresses from Narsapur have already reached new international markets. Qalara has brought over 75,000 art products from home decoration, home textiles, fashion accessories, toys, kitchen & dining, gifts, outdoor, furniture, and more to buyers from all over the world.



IGHF, Asia's largest celebration of prizes and handicrafts, will run until October 31. On this occasion, qalara will be showcasing its B2B platform here to benefit Indian artists and dealers by making the products reach out to buyers worldwide. Qalara has helped many Indian handicraft products to reach the international market such as handloom Kitchen Towels from Chinnamalai have transported to Los Angeles, Sabai Gross Placements from West Bengal along with Mayurbhanj in Odisha to Hong Kong, Long P pots from Manipur to Canadian stores, Chennapatnam dolls to Singapore, Hand-carved wooden ornaments from Saharanpur to Mauritius, hand painted masterpieces of Odisha are available in London stores, hand-made burners from Agra to UK stores. Traditional jewelery from Jaipur has been exported to many other countries including Europe, Australia, Canada, and the USA.

More than 600 micro, small, and medium manufacturing companies, artisans, manufacturers, and exporters are registered at qalara, which has thousands of registered buyers from over 50 countries. Qalara uses a combination of data and technology to understand consumer demand, production, and pricing trends in different regions. It also returns that information to artists to increase marketing and sales opportunities for Indian art objects.

With Reliance, qalara is integrating supply chain, sourcing, product development, international partnerships, data sciences, and technology. It is a unique B2B international technology platform. It calculates the minimum order quantity, prices, lead times, supply chain requirements for thousands of products, taking into account different countries by air, sea, and sea. Provides a variety of fulfillment models such as order-making, customisation, and timely delivery and allows for a variety of international payments.