AP High Court adjourns hearing of CID petition on reopening of Amaravati assigned land case

AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday has adjourned the hearing on the petition filed by CID to reopen the Amaravati assigned land case. The AP CID had previously filed a petition requesting the reopening of the case, and the bench had reserved judgment. However, the CID has now requested in the petition to reopen the case. The petition was heard in the High Court today (Friday), and the court has adjourned the hearing of the case to November 22.

In a separate development, based on a complaint filed by YCP Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy, the CID police have registered a case against TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and former minister P. Narayana under several sections of the Prevention of SC and ST Harassment Act, as well as the Prevention of Transfer of Assigned Lands Act and various sections of the IPC.

The single judge who heard these lawsuits issued a stay order on March 19, 2021. The CID has filed supplementary petitions to lift the stay. The court heard the petition in August of this year and reserved judgment on August 30 after the arguments from both sides were concluded.