Just In
Vijayawada: 503 nominations for LS, 2,705 for Assembly approved
183 nominations filed for Lok Sabha and 939 papers filed for Assembly constituencies get rejected
Vijayawada : The Election Commission approved 503 nominations for 25 parliamentary constituencies and 2,705 nominations for 175 Assembly constituencies, according to Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena. He said 183 nominations filed for parliamentary constituencies and 939 nominations filed for Assembly constituencies were rejected after scrutiny.
It may be noted that in the nominations process continued from April 18 to 25 686 nominations filed for 25 parliamentary constituencies and 3,644 nominations filed for 175 Assembly constituencies. Guntur parliamentary constituency received highest number of 47 nominations and Srikakulam parliamentary constituency received lowest of 16 nominations.
Highest number of 36 nominations approved for Nandyal parliamentary constituency and lowest of 12 for Rajahmundry parliamentary constituency.
Tirupati Assembly constituency recorded highest filing of 52 nominations and Chodavaram Assembly constituency in Visakha district received lowest of eight nominations. In Tirupati, 48 nominations and in Chodavaram six nominations were approved.
The CEO said that candidates can withdraw their nominations till April 29.