Live
Just In
Kharge keeps suspense over Amethi, Raebareli
Guwahati: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge kept suspense over party candidates in Amethi and Raebareli while defending Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest Lok Sabha polls from Wayanad in Kerala. Addressing a Press meet here, Kharge said, “People of Wayanad wanted Rahul Gandhi as their MP. That is why he has chosen to fight from that seat.” He mentioned that the names of the Congress candidates for both Amethi and Raebareli seats will be announced sometime later.
“Wait for a few more days. We will announce our candidates in both the seats,” the senior Congress leader said, adding that two BJP stalwarts Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani also changed their Lok Sabha seats many times.
Meanwhile, Kharge also took a jibe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his remarks that “if Congress president wants, he can also join the BJP”.
Reacting to this, the Congress president said, “I am the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha and my opponent is Modi and not the CM of here. So, I will speak to Modi and let him (Assam CM) face our people here.”