Rajamahendravaram: Only Congress will protect all communities says Gidugu Rudra Raju
Pradesh Congress Committee former president and MP candidate of the Congress from Rajahmundry Gidugu Rudra Raju said that BJP will be the ultimate beneficiary if people vote for either YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, N Chandrababu or Pawan Kalyan in the state.
That is why the people to vote for the Congress in this election which will contribute to a great change in this state as well as in the country. Speaking in a media conference here on Saturday, he said PCC president YS Sharmila is coming to Rajahmundry city for election campaign at 6 pm on April 29.
He said that she will be warmly welcomed by Congress workers and leaders near Katheru. There will be a road show through Mallaiahpeta, Seethampeta, Aryapuram, Kotagummam to Kotipalli bus stand.
After that Sharmila will address the people near Kotagummam. In this meeting, nine guarantees announced by the state party, five promises in the manifesto of the Central party and other issues will be explained. Rudra Raju urged people to make the tour of PCC president a success. He made it clear that Congress is the only party that protects the interests of all communities in this country.
Congress party MLA candidates Arigela Aruna Kumari, Boda Venkat, B Muralidhar and others participated.