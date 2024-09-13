  • Menu
AP High Court Adjourns Hearing on YS Jagan's Security Petition to September 25

AP High Court Adjourns Hearing on YS Jagans Security Petition to September 25
A hearing took place today in the Andhra Pradesh High Court regarding a petition filed by former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

A hearing took place today in the Andhra Pradesh High Court regarding a petition filed by former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, seeking enhanced security during his tenure as Chief Minister.

The Andhra Pradesh government had previously submitted a counter to Jagan's petition. During today’s proceedings, Jagan's legal counsel requested additional time to formulate a response to the government's counterargument.

In light of the request, the High Court has adjourned the hearing until September 25, allowing both parties to prepare their statements further.

sidekick