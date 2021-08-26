AP High Court defers hearing on petition to Sept 6

Amaravati : The petition filed against the State government's decision to locate State Human Rights Commission at Kurnool came for hearing in High Court on Thursday.

Arguing on behalf of State government, the Advocate General informed the court that the decision to locate the SHRC at Kurnool is taken by the cabinet and added that efforts are in to secure a suitable place in Kurnool for housing the same and it might take some time.

In two PILs concerning the challenge to State Development Corporation Act, the court opined that the proceedings in court can't be kept pending and the hearing ought to happen and therefore the State desires clarity in the matters.

Dushyant Dave contended that this is a political interest petition to thwart the functioning of the Corporation.

The court while noticing the objection of Mr Dushyant Dave , senior counsel appearing for the State, observed that the matters need to be argued for relief. The court also observed that it is not inclined to entertain multiple writ petitions on the same point.

The counsel for the petitioners contended that there are constitutional law issues raised in the writ petition and therefore further material is required to be placed before the court for comprehensive adjudication.

The court observed that it will take up the matter for hearing, without any further adjournment, on September 6.