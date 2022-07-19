AP High Court dismisses CID cases against IRS officer Jasti Krishna Kishore

IRS officer Jasti Krishna Kishore got relief in the High Court as the court dismissed the case registered against him by Mangalagiri CID police. It concluded that the case filed against Krishna Kishore by the Jagan government is illegal. Mangalagiri CID police registered cases against Jasti over the irregularities during his tenure as CEO of EDB. Krishna Kishore was also suspended in 2019.



The CID said that the case was filed after the report from the Industries and Infrastructure Department and was directed by the government to complete the investigation within six months. He was ordered not to leave Amaravati until the investigation was completed. However, Jasti Krishna Kishore approached CAT against his suspension, which stayed the order.



Later, it is known that the CAT Hyderabad bench which conducted the inquiry led by Justice Narasimha Reddy gave the final verdict that the suspension against Krishna Kishore is invalid. After that, a hearing was held in the AP High Court regarding the case registered against him. The High Court quashed that the sections laid down, in this case, were invalid and concluded that there is no evidence that Krishna Kishore took personal decisions.

The case was dismissed following the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court in the earlier Bhajan Lal case.

Jasti mentioned in the petition that while he was working in Hyderabad Income Tax Department Circle, he had issued notices to pay taxes on the income coming from Jagan's Jagati publication. It is stated in the petition that he was suspended and a false case was filed after the YSRCP government came to power. The court dismissed all these cases on the grounds that the CID had failed to submit evidence on the cases investigated.