AP High Court dismisses IAS officer Srilakshmi's plea to review verdict in contempt case

In a major setback to the IAS officer Srilakshmi, the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday struck down the review petition filed by the former seeking a review of the sentence imposed on her. It is learned that the High Court has ruled that village secretariats and Rythu Bharosa Kendras should not be set up on the premises of government schools in the state. But in some places constructions were done without complying with that judgment.

Against this backdrop, a contempt petition was filed in the high court and after hearing the arguments, the court sentenced and fined 8 IAS officers. However, as the IAS officers apologised, the court ordered them to do social service to arrange meals for the students in the welfare hostel of their choice on 12 Sundays at the rate of one Sunday per month.

Meanwhile, Srilakshmi, the special general secretary of the municipality has filed a supplementary petition seeking a review of the verdict. However, the High Court Registry has expressed doubts as to whether such a petition is admissible in contempt of court cases. The petition was heard before Justice Devanand, who refused to give a number. AG Sudhakar Reddy, on behalf of Srilakshmi, contended that a review petition could be filed against the verdict and mentioned judgments given by the courts in the past.

The court gave the green signal to the petition and ruled that it was admissible and asserted that the officials facing contempt of court would have to file separate petitions. The judge said the court would hear arguments on whether to review the sentence imposed on Srilakshmi after assigning a number to the petition. However, the court dismissed the petition today.