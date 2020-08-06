AP High Court frowns over expenditure on Amaravati, asks to furnish details on funds spent

Nelapadu (Amaravati): The full bench of High Court comprising Justice Rakesh Kumar, Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy and Justice AV Sesha Sai expressed serious concern over the huge expenditure on Amaravati capital city, on Thursday.

Hearing a batch of petitions on the funds spent on construction of capital city at Amaravati, the full bench wanted to know how much fund so far has been spent, where the construction was stopped and other details, after the advocate Unnam Muralidhar submitted to the Court the CRDA records that so far Rs 52,000 cr have been spent.

The full bench remarked that this was public fund and the State exchequer would suffer a lot. The full bench also wanted to know how many buildings were completed, at what stage the construction was stopped and what is the due amount to be paid to the contractors and asked the government to submit the details.

The full bench also served notice to the State Accountant General, ordering him to submit from where these funds were raised. The case was posted for further hearing on this month 14.