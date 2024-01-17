AP High Court Judge visits Kanipakam temple

Kanipakam: AP High Court Justice Venkata Jyothirmayi along with her family visited Sri Varasiddi Vinayaka Swamy temple in Kanipakam on Monday. Devasthanam AEOs Krishna Reddy and Hari Madava Reddy welcomed them and provided Lord’s darshan. Later, they presented Swamyvari prasadam to the judge.

Chittoor RDO Chinnaiah, temple superintendent Kodandapani, Inspector Vignesh, Kanipakam SI, Chittoor court staff and others were present.