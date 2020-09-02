The Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has taken a number of steps aimed at banning alcohol. In Andhra Pradesh, the government is running wine shops with the huge increase in liquor prices. It also reduced the number of stores by a large amount. Moreover, with the absence of branded liquor in the state, illegal liquor is on the rise from neighbouring states. Check posts were intensified with special enforcement officers at the steel-footed state borders on the intruders. Heavy liquor bottles are being seized on a regular basis.

In this backdrop, the Andhra Pradesh High Court has given good news to the liquor lovers by ordering government to allow importation of 3 bottles of liquor per individual from other states as per GO 411. The High Court today heard a writ petition filed against the AP for not allowing to carry liquor from other states. During the interrogation, the petitioners alleged that the police and special enforcement officers were seizing alcohol.

After hearing their arguments, the court ruled that 3 bottles of liquor could be brought from other states and directed the government to implement GO 411. The court ruled that alcohol consumers were relieved of the conditions in the Andhra Pradesh. Liquor lovers who are incensed at local brands now have the opportunity to fetch their favorite brands (3 bottles) from neighbouring states.