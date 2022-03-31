AP High Court sentences 8 IAS officers to jail in contempt of court case

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday has imposed a punishment to IAS officers in the state. The court was outraged at the non-implementation of orders not to set up village secretariats in schools. The court convicted 8 IAS officers in a contempt case and ordered two weeks of imprisonment. However, as the IAS officers apologised, the High Court quashed the sentence ordered all IAS officers to do service programs.



Vijaya Kumar, Shyamala Rao, Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Srilakshmi, Buditi Rajasekhar, Girija Shankar, Chinna Veerabhadra and MM Nayak were among the IAS officers ordered by the High Court to carry out service activities. They were ordered by the state High Court to carry out one-day service activities each month throughout the year.

The court suggested doing service programs in welfare hostels and to bear one day cost of meals in social welfare hostels a year. The High Court also directed the IAS to bear the court costs for one day.

It is learnt that the High Court has strongly objected to the construction of village secretariat buildings on high school premises and other government premises and has ordered their immediate removal. The High Court registered a contempt of court case in the wake of these orders. The High Court on Thursday began hearing a contempt of court case for not taking any action on the court orders. The court, which heard arguments from both sides after the trial, sentenced eight senior IAS officers in the state to serve two weeks of imprisonment.

