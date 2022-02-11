AP High Court stays swearing in ceremony of Srisailam trust board

Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday stayed swearing of Srisailam Trust Board members. Hearing a petition filed by Korra Srinivasulu Nayak challenging the appointment of the trust board, the court has issued interim orders postponing the swearing in of the board members. The advocate for counsel for the petitioner contended that the provisions in the formation of the Board of Trustees had not been complied with. He objected to the lack of tribal representation in the temple, which has a tribal history.



The petitioner said that there is a violation of rule of having two Hindu philosophers. He was incensed that the members who has no knowledge about the temple has been appointed as trust members. The High Court stayed the swearing in of the board members for three weeks after the arguments and adjourned the hearing for the next Wednesday.



It is learned that the state government has recently issued orders appointing 15 members of the trust board. The swearing-in ceremony of the trust members is scheduled for the 14th of this month.





