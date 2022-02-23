AP High Court suspends further proceedings on CBI ASP Ram Singh in threatening case

The CBI officer Ram Singh who has been investigating the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy has got a sigh of relief in High Court as it has stopped the further proceedings. It is known a case has been registered under Sections 195A, 323, 506 Read with 34 of the IPC on charges of threatening, assaulting and making criminal threats to give false evidence.



Earlier, Gajjala Uday Kumar Reddy, a suspect in the Viveka murder case, lodged a complaint at the RIMS police station in Kadapa on February 18 at Kadapa First Class Judicial Magistrate, Special Mobile Court Judge. The case has been registered as per the directions of the court.

Meanwhile, ASP Ram Singh filed the Lunch Motion Petition in the High Court on Wednesday. The court hearing the petition issued interim orders suspending further proceedings in the case. It is learned that the registration of the case by the Kadapa police against the CBI officer has become a sensation at a time when the investigation of YS Viveka murder case is at crucial stage.