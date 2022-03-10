AP High Court suspends Inter practical exam notification, directs govt. to halt jumbling system

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday has made it clear that intermediate practical examinations should be conducted in the colleges where they are studying. The High court has suspended a notification issued by the state government introducing jumbling policy in practical exams.



Meanwhile, some people have approached the High Court over the decision taken by the Intermediate Board to bring in a jumbling approach in practicals. The court noted that students studying in the same college would be required to appear for practical examinations at different colleges.

The High Court, hearing the case, suspended the notification issued by the government. With this, practical tests can be done under the old system itself.