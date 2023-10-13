AP High Court grants bail to Naidu in Angallu case, SC to hear SLP in afternoon

The High Court has issued its verdict on the anticipatory bail petition filed by TDP chief Chandrababu in the case registered against him by Mudivedu police of Annamayya district in the Angallu incident. The court has granted bail to Chandrababu. The AP High Court on Thursday reserved its judgment after hearing arguments from both sides in the Angallu violence case.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu's lawyers have filed a petition in the ACB court, requesting the release of call records of the CID officials during Chandrababu's arrest. The ACB court judge has already heard arguments from both sides in this matter, and it is likely that the proceedings will continue today. There is a possibility that verdict may be given today.



On the other hand, the Supreme Court to continue the hearing on the Special Leave Petition of Chandrababu Naidu seeking quash of Skill Development case. The advocate Mukul Rohatgi will continue to present arguments on behalf of government in the petition. It remains to be seen whether the Supreme Court refer the case to Constitutional bench or give the verdict.