AP High Court to continue hearing Naidu's bail petition in Skill Development and Angallu cases
Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday will hear Chandrababu Naidu's bail petition filed challenging the ACB court verdict in the skill development case.
Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday will hear Chandrababu Naidu's bail petition filed challenging the ACB court verdict in the skill development case. Additionally, the regular bail petition will also be heard in the High Court today, and the bench will decide how to proceed with these petitions.
The Angallu case, in which Chandrababu is involved, will also be heard in the High Court today. Chandrababu's lawyer will present arguments on his anticipatory bail petition. The deadline given by the High Court to not arrest Chandrababu in this case will end today. The government has informed the High Court that no memo or PT warrant was issued by the government in the Angallu case. The High Court has indicated that orders will be given today in the Angallu case.
Furthermore, Nara Lokesh's bail petition in the skill development case will also be heard in the High Court today. The CID has included Lokesh as an accused in the skill development case, and the case will be heard again today after the High Court previously ruled that Lokesh should not be arrested until Thursday.