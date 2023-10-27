AP High Court vacation bench judge rescues from hearing Naidu's interim bail plea

Live
Highlights
The decision on which bench will hear the petition will be made by the Chief Justice of the High Court.
Andhra Pradesh High Court judge assigned to hear the interim bail petition of former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development case recused herself from the case saying not before me. This happened before the petition could be heard by the vacation bench on Friday.
As a result, the decision on which bench will hear the petition will be made by the Chief Justice of the High Court. It is important to note that previously, the ACB (Anti-Corruption Bureau) court had denied bail to Chandrababu in this case.
The High Court had initially scheduled a hearing on the petition for the 19th of this month, but it was adjourned to the vacation bench.
