6 missing in road accident in J&K's Sonamarg, three rescued

6 missing in road accident in J&Ks Sonamarg, three rescued
Three people were rescued while six others are missing after a passenger vehicle fell into a stream in Sonamarg hill station in J&K's Ganderbal district on Sunday, police said.

Police said that the vehicle was carrying nine passengers.

"A Tavera taxi went out of the driver’s control at Gagangir and dropped into the fast-moving Sindh stream on the Srinagar-Leh highway. Three rescued passengers have been shifted to the primary health centre in Gund," a police official said, adding teams of police, 34 Assam Rifles, rural traffic police, civil administration, locals, and SDRF and NDRF personnel were on the spot and engaged in efforts to rescue the missing persons.

