Live
- Worship is associated with faith, says Cong candidate Selja from Haryana's Sirsa
- With 25,46,916 voters, Gurugaon Lok Sabha seat tops electorate chart in Haryana
- Leopard sighted near Hyderabad airport
- Jadumani Singh, Akash Gorkha enter quarters of ASBC Asian U-22 & Youth Boxing
- Squash: Senthilkumar storms into Batch Open final
- Lilian Kasait, Peter Mwaniki reign supreme in World 10K Bengaluru 2024; Kiran Matre best among Indians at fifth
- Stalin felicitates Gukesh, hands over cheque for Rs 75 lakh
- IPL 2024: Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh fifties lift Gujarat to 200 vs RCB
- Why young men must be aware of testicular cancer
- Decision to build Ram Mandir in Ayodhya should have been taken on next day of Independence, PM Modi says in K'taka
Just In
6 missing in road accident in J&K's Sonamarg, three rescued
Highlights
Three people were rescued while six others are missing after a passenger vehicle fell into a stream in Sonamarg hill station in J&K's Ganderbal district on Sunday, police said.
Three people were rescued while six others are missing after a passenger vehicle fell into a stream in Sonamarg hill station in J&K's Ganderbal district on Sunday, police said.
Police said that the vehicle was carrying nine passengers.
"A Tavera taxi went out of the driver’s control at Gagangir and dropped into the fast-moving Sindh stream on the Srinagar-Leh highway. Three rescued passengers have been shifted to the primary health centre in Gund," a police official said, adding teams of police, 34 Assam Rifles, rural traffic police, civil administration, locals, and SDRF and NDRF personnel were on the spot and engaged in efforts to rescue the missing persons.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS