AP higher education dept. writes to Telangana govt. urges to hand over assets due under bifurcation act

The Andhra Pradesh state higher education department has written a letter to the Telangana government to immediately hand over the fixed and movable assets under the bifurcation Act. In a letter to the Telangana government, Special Secretary to the Government Satish Chandra said that the funds and assets due to them should be handed over immediately in the wake of the recent Supreme Court clear verdict on the Telugu Academy.



It is learned that the state government, which has set up a separate Telugu academy, has appointed Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi as its chairman. The registration process has also been completed to enable the academy to set up an office in Tirupati. The academy officials had approached the Telangana authorities regarding the share due to AP in Hyderabad-based deposits, other funds, and real estate in connection with the joint Telugu academy. However, there is no result so far.

The AP Telugu Academy appealed to the Telangana High Court and the court ruled in favour of the AP Telugu Academy. It was clarified that the funds, buildings, and other fixed and movable assets in the academy should be shared between the two states in the ratio of 58:42.

On this, the Telangana Academy and the government approached the Supreme Court, where orders were issued in favour of the AP Academy, upholding the judgment of the Telangana High Court.