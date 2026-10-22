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AP Home Minister Anita Helps injured students in accident in Vizag

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The students were travelling by scooter from Visakhapatnam towards Payakaraopeta when a Bolero collided with them.

AP Home Minister Anita Helps injured students in accident in Vizag
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AP Home Minister Anita Helps injured students in accident in Vizag

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Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita stopped to help two students seriously injured in a road accident on BRTS Road in Health City, Arilova, Visakhapatnam.

The students were travelling by scooter from Visakhapatnam towards Payakaraopeta when a Bolero collided with them. Anita, who was travelling along the same route, noticed the crash and went to their aid.

She arranged for the students to be taken to hospital and instructed medical staff to provide them with the best possible care. She also directed the police to take legal action against the Bolero driver.

Pavan Bandari
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Pavan Bandari

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I am content writer with six years of experience in entertainment and politics besides other modules as well.

Tags

Anita VangalapudiAndhra Pradesh Home MinisterVisakhapatnam Road AccidentInjured StudentsRoad Safety
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