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Pawan–Naidu Talks Amid Fake Resignation Buzz, Local Poll Tensions

In Short

Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan meet amid fake resignation rumours, alliance tensions and Supreme Court directions on Andhra Pradesh local body elections.

Pawan–Naidu Talks Amid Fake Resignation Buzz, Local Poll Tensions
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Pawan–Naidu Talks Amid Fake Resignation Buzz, Local Poll Tensions

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Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday held a crucial 30-minute meeting to resolve minor differences within the alliance and discuss the Supreme Court’s directions to the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) to defer publication of the final list of contesting candidates until October 25, 2026, and to examine complaints and evidence, including video recordings, concerning candidates allegedly prevented from filing nominations.

Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan went to meet Naidu without any escort or security. This gave scope for high speculation, particularly on certain social media platforms and a “fake WhatsApp” group called ‘Deputy CMO Andhra Pradesh’ that Pavan Kalyan would submit his resignation from the cabinet.

However, the CMO had taken serious note of this, and an FIR has already been filed to trace the social media channels that had resorted to spreading fake news and also take action against the fake WhatsApp group. The CMO asked people not to believe any such news circulated on the fake WhatsApp group. The office of the Deputy CM also warned those indulging in fakery of strict action.

The officials said that any information regarding the activities of the Deputy CM or CM would be posted only on the official group.

Meanwhile, Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and BJP state president PVN Madhav in a joint statement said that they respect the decision of the State Election Commission to pause the election process for Urban Local Bodies following the Supreme Court direction, but accused the opposition YSR Congress Party of trying to stop local body elections through conspiracies.

Referring to the petition that was filed by YSRCP, based on which the apex court on Wednesday directed the SEC to postpone the final list of candidates till October 25, the alliance government is committed to ensuring that elections are transparent, democratic and peaceful.

“We contested the 2024 elections with a promise to rebuild Andhra Pradesh. The people placed their trust in us and gave the alliance the responsibility to govern. For the past two years, we have focused on welfare, development and good governance. We have restored people’s confidence and created an environment where they can live peacefully,” they said.

“Local body elections are now being held. We believe that strong local bodies are essential for the overall development of the state. Timely elections are also important for receiving funds from the 16th Finance Commission and the Central government. Our aim is to complete the elections within the prescribed time and take development forward through local self-government,” the statement added.

They alleged that the YSR Congress Party, which was trying to stall the development of the state, was behaving in the most irresponsible manner. They accused it of trying to stop the local body elections. The NDA leaders said that YSRCP had approached various courts 59 times but failed to stop the polls.

Now that the hurdles have been cleared and elections are underway, YSRCP has provoked violence in several places, attacked police personnel and dug up roads built for the public. It continues to look for ways to disrupt the elections,” the NDA leaders said. They called upon people to recall how the YSRCP had conducted local body elections during their regime, where opposition candidates were prevented from filing nominations and were intimidated.

The NDA leaders our goal is clear: elections must be held in accordance with the Constitution, people must be free to elect good leaders, and the benefits of development must reach every household,” they added.

Gowri V
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Gowri V

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A Journey of Three Decades Time passes faster than we realise. What feels like a journey that began only yesterday has today grown into more than three decades of a meaningful and fulfilling life devoted to education, journalism, and the empowerment of young minds. My professional journey began with journalism training in New Delhi in 1979. I went on to work as an independent journalist, drawing on my fluency in both English and Telugu. Over the years, I have edited and worked on Telugu articles in both languages, an experience that strengthened my command of language and sharpened my understanding of society, people, and contemporary issues. Yet, my principal profession and enduring passion have always been teaching. My decision to become a teacher was not merely a career choice—it was a calling. Teaching offered me the rare privilege of inspiring young minds, guiding them through their formative years, and making a lasting difference in their lives. I found immense satisfaction in simplifying complex concepts, nurturing curiosity, encouraging independent thought, and building confidence among students. Every moment in the classroom—every question, every moment of discovery, and every spark of understanding—reminded me why I had chosen this path: to empower young people through knowledge, values, and essential life skills. My teaching career began at the grassroots level as a Montessori teacher and gradually progressed to the position of Vice Principal. I had the opportunity to work in reputed educational institutions, including Dilsukhnagar Public School in Hyderabad, where I shouldered both teaching and administrative responsibilities. Although I have always considered myself, at heart, a teacher, my administrative experience enabled me to understand and contribute to the education system from a much broader perspective. For my students, I have always tried to be an approachable and dependable presence—someone they could turn to not only for academic support, but also for guidance and emotional encouragement. At the same time, I developed a reputation as a firm disciplinarian who believed that integrity, fairness, responsibility, and discipline were fundamental to education. I was also consistently appreciated for maintaining clear communication with parents and staff and for ensuring that examinations and other academic processes were conducted with transparency, fairness, and efficiency. As my career progressed, however, I began to feel that academic education alone was not enough. This realization led me to work more closely with students following the SSC and CBSE curricula, while consciously bringing life-skills education into my teaching. I came to understand that education becomes truly meaningful when it prepares children not merely to pass examinations, but to face life. Teaching emotional resilience, self-reliance, social awareness, communication, decision-making, and other practical life skills often had a deeper and more lasting impact than academic achievement alone. I saw how these skills could help students navigate challenges with greater confidence, maturity, and responsibility. My academic background provided a strong foundation for this approach. My degree in Psychology from the University of Madras helped me develop a deeper understanding of young people's minds, their emotional needs, and the influence of their family and social environments. My M.A. in Telugu with First Class from Osmania University.

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Pawan KalyanChandrababu NaiduAndhra Pradesh PoliticsFake Resignation NewsLocal Body Elections
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