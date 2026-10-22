Pawan–Naidu Talks Amid Fake Resignation Buzz, Local Poll Tensions

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday held a crucial 30-minute meeting to resolve minor differences within the alliance and discuss the Supreme Court’s directions to the Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission (SEC) to defer publication of the final list of contesting candidates until October 25, 2026, and to examine complaints and evidence, including video recordings, concerning candidates allegedly prevented from filing nominations.

Interestingly, Pawan Kalyan went to meet Naidu without any escort or security. This gave scope for high speculation, particularly on certain social media platforms and a “fake WhatsApp” group called ‘Deputy CMO Andhra Pradesh’ that Pavan Kalyan would submit his resignation from the cabinet.

However, the CMO had taken serious note of this, and an FIR has already been filed to trace the social media channels that had resorted to spreading fake news and also take action against the fake WhatsApp group. The CMO asked people not to believe any such news circulated on the fake WhatsApp group. The office of the Deputy CM also warned those indulging in fakery of strict action.

The officials said that any information regarding the activities of the Deputy CM or CM would be posted only on the official group.

Meanwhile, Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and BJP state president PVN Madhav in a joint statement said that they respect the decision of the State Election Commission to pause the election process for Urban Local Bodies following the Supreme Court direction, but accused the opposition YSR Congress Party of trying to stop local body elections through conspiracies.

Referring to the petition that was filed by YSRCP, based on which the apex court on Wednesday directed the SEC to postpone the final list of candidates till October 25, the alliance government is committed to ensuring that elections are transparent, democratic and peaceful.

“We contested the 2024 elections with a promise to rebuild Andhra Pradesh. The people placed their trust in us and gave the alliance the responsibility to govern. For the past two years, we have focused on welfare, development and good governance. We have restored people’s confidence and created an environment where they can live peacefully,” they said.

“Local body elections are now being held. We believe that strong local bodies are essential for the overall development of the state. Timely elections are also important for receiving funds from the 16th Finance Commission and the Central government. Our aim is to complete the elections within the prescribed time and take development forward through local self-government,” the statement added.

They alleged that the YSR Congress Party, which was trying to stall the development of the state, was behaving in the most irresponsible manner. They accused it of trying to stop the local body elections. The NDA leaders said that YSRCP had approached various courts 59 times but failed to stop the polls.

Now that the hurdles have been cleared and elections are underway, YSRCP has provoked violence in several places, attacked police personnel and dug up roads built for the public. It continues to look for ways to disrupt the elections,” the NDA leaders said. They called upon people to recall how the YSRCP had conducted local body elections during their regime, where opposition candidates were prevented from filing nominations and were intimidated.

The NDA leaders our goal is clear: elections must be held in accordance with the Constitution, people must be free to elect good leaders, and the benefits of development must reach every household,” they added.