Bandaru Dattatreya holds Alai Balai, says its aim is to unite all

Former Governor Bandaru Dattatreya said the 'Alai Balai' event is an opportunity for all to unite despite caste, religion, politics and region. He thanked everybody for attending the event and appealed to people to forget their differences and political equations and meet each other with a warm heart and exchange festival greetings.

He said the main idea of conducting 'Alai Balai' is to create friendship and harmony. On the occasion of Vijayadashami, which symbolizes victory of good over evil, he expressed hope that the spirit of the festival will add strength to the existing brotherhood among people and create an environment of harmony. He said the message of 'Alai Balai' is that festivals are occasions for people to forget their differences of any kind, political or otherwise, and join in the spirit of celebration.

Bandaru Dattatreya wished Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to grow with the help of each other. He said people of both the states should stay friendly and develop themselves without having any regional feelings. He informed that the 'Alai Balai' event held this year is under the theme 'Nasha Mukt Bharat - Viksit Bharat'. He stressed on making people aware of the objective of making Bharat drug free and developed country. He said festivals should not merely be occasions for celebration, they need to carry a message for the society. He urged the people to make the society better by creating awareness and developing sense of unity among people in diversity, mutual love and affection.