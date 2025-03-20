AP Home Minister Anitha announces plans to fill police jobs

In a recent assembly session, Home Minister Anitha Vangalapudi addressed questions raised by Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Konatala Ramakrishna regarding the number of vacant constable positions in the state. The Home Minister confirmed that a total of 16,862 constable posts are currently unfilled, with recruitment for 6,100 positions already in progress.

"Proposals have been sent to both the government and the Director General of Police (DGP) for the recruitment of the remaining 10,762 vacancies," Vangalapudi stated. She emphasized the government's commitment to expediting the recruitment process as soon as the necessary permissions are granted.

In addition to addressing staffing shortages, Vangalapudi outlined new welfare measures for police personnel. She announced that arrangements would be made to provide financial support ranging from 10 to 15 lakhs in the event of an accidental death of an officer.

The session also saw inquiries from other members, including Kuna Ravikumar, Dhulipalla Narendra, and Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdhury, regarding the status of centrally sponsored schemes in the state. Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav disclosed that there are currently 94 such schemes, with 24 being halted by the central government. He criticized the previous administration for neglecting these initiatives and assured that the current government is taking steps to effectively implement and revitalize central schemes.

The discussions during this assembly session highlight the government's ongoing efforts to tackle police staffing shortages, enhance welfare measures, and revamp centrally sponsored initiatives.