AP Home Minister Anitha attends Women's Day event, says women play key role in society

Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha attended the International Women's Day celebrations at Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam. The event, organised by the Andhra Pradesh Government Nurses Association, featured prominent figures including MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, NTR Vaidya Seva Chairman Seethamraju Sudhakar, former MLA Gandi Babji, and various officials.

As the chief guest, Home Minister Anitha highlighted the vital role of women in society, describing them as "queens" and commending nurses for their maternal care towards patients. She underscored the importance of women's empowerment, noting, "If there are no women, there are no men," and acknowledged the challenges women face while balancing professional and domestic responsibilities.

Anitha urged that alongside raising girls, boys should be nurtured with equal care and responsibility. She encouraged women to cultivate self-confidence and courage in their professional journeys.

In her address to the media, the Home Minister promised to bring the issues faced by nurses to the attention of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and advised the installation of CCTV cameras in every ward of KGH for enhanced safety. Moreover, she recommended that women utilise the Shakti app, reinforcing the government's ongoing commitment to women's safety and empowerment.