AP Home Minister responds to Repalle rape incident, says police responded swiftly

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Taneti Vanitha has assured the government support and extended condolences to the family of the victim of the mass rape incident that took place at the Rapelle railway station. She spoke to the media in Ongole about the incident. "A woman resting at the Rapalle railway station was dragged aside by thugs and tortured. At the same time the husband begged everyone to help others and went to the police station as no one responded," she said.

The Home Minister said that the police immediately rushed to the scene after receiving the complaint and the accused were arrested at 7 a.m. "Even worse would have happened if the police had been late in leaving. Authorities have been instructed to provide better medical treatment to the victim, "she said.

It is known that a woman, who was four months pregnant, was found sleeping on the railway platform with her husband and three infants at the Rapelle railway station around midnight on Saturday. Against this backdrop, she was raped by two young men who were convicted of gang rape while another assisted in the atrocity.