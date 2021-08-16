AP Home Minister Sucharitha hands over Rs 10 lakh to kin of Ramya who was murdered in Guntur

Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha visited the family members of Ramya, a B.Tech student who was brutally murdered. She spoke to family members at the Guntur GGH. Sucharitha handed over Rs 10 lakh compensation announced by CM Jagan on behalf of the state government to the family members of the deceased.



Ramya (20) was stabbed to death by a young man named Shashi Krishna (24) while people were watching on the road. The atrocity took place at around 10 am on Sunday at the Paramayyagunta Center on the main road from Guntur to Vijayawada.



Shashi Krishna accused in the Ramya murder case of B.Tech student in Guntur, has been arrested by the police. He was arrested by the police in his hometown Vatticherukuru mandal Mutlur on Sunday night. Shashi tried to slit his throat with a knife when the police went to arrest him. Immediately alert police intercepted and rushed him to the hospital. While the doctors provided medical treatment, the health of the accused was stable. He will be questioned by the police in this case.

